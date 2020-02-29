Harvey Weinstein can’t understand why Jury found him guilty; Spokesperson says ‘He’s mentally down’

Harvey Weinstein has no idea why the jury did not find him innocent and is spending his time in the hospital reading about Winston Churchill.

Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison but has no clue what went wrong. Following a lengthy and extensive trial, the movie mogul was found guilty of rape and sexual assault on February 24, 2020. He is currently receiving medical treatment in New York and according to his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, the movie mogul is confused about his verdict and does not understand why the jury did not find him innocent. Juda asserted that people should not think he has been admitted to a comfortable hospital room.

He said it is a cinder block room with a hospital bed and an open stainless steel toilet, Page Six reported. He also mentioned that since the room is covered in open glass windows all around, anyone can see Harvey in his room when he uses the toilet. Juda said Harvey is passing his time reading about Winston Churchill and chatting with young kids. He is emotionally and mentally down and is already in a prison. The spokesperson also mentioned that Harvey spoke to his ex-wife, Georgina Chapman after the verdict.

The former lovers have two children together, 9-year-old India and 6-year-old Dashiell. Harvey and Georgina exchanged vows in 2007 and the fashion designer filed for a divorce in 2017 in light of several sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him. They finalised the divorce in 2018 and as a result of the final settlement, Georgina got about USD 15 million and the primary custody of her kids. She is currently dating Oscar winner Adrien Brody.

