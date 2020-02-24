Harvey Weinstein case: Is the Jury close to a verdict? Find Out

After weeks of testimony, experts suggest that the Jury might be close to a verdict in the Harvey Weinstein case. Read on to know more.

As jurors kick of the second week of deliberation in Harvey Weinstein’s case experts suggest that Jury might be close to a verdict. According to a report by Today, on February 21, the jurors asked the judge if they could be split on the two major charges and unanimous on the lesser counts while coming to a conclusion. This, according to some experts means that the Jury is close to deciding Harvey’s fate. A defence lawyer, who is closely following the case suggested that according to the latest development, it seems like the jury is reached a verdict, Page Six reported.

The lawyer asserted they are going to share their verdict with the Judge. It could be a partial verdict, where the jury will elaborate on why it is unable to reach a decision, or could be a full verdict, but in any case, there is going to be a verdict. Last week, the Jury began deliberating the rape and sex-assault charges against the disgraced Hollywood producer after three weeks of testimony. During the deliberation, the panel asked the judge if it could consider two charges of predatory assault. It should be noted that each of these predatory assaults carries a sentence of up to life behind bars.

The lawyer further explained that in order to find guilty of the predatory sexual-assault charge, Jury would be required to unanimously agree that he rapped TV actress Annabella Sciorra and either performed oral sex on Miriam Haleyi without her consent, or raped Jessica Mann. According to the lawyer, the fact that the jury is now dealing with the more complex charges,, means that it has already taken a decision regarding the smaller charges.

