Harvey Weinstein celebrates his first birthday in prison; Receives pamphlet about avoiding sex abuse in jail

Harvey Weinstein celebrates his 68th birthday in prison and received a pamphlet about avoiding sex abuse in behind bars. Read on to know more.

Following rape conviction, Harvey Weinstein celebrated his first birthday in prison. The disgraced Hollywood producer spent his 68th birthday, on March 19, at a maximum-security prison in New York. In the prison, the film mogul was informed about surviving sexual abuse behind bars and prison suicide prevention, Daily Mail reported. Harvey was moved to the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison, after his brief stay at Rikers Island principal jail.

After this February 26 conviction, Harvey was moved to New York City’s principal jail. Last month, after a lengthy trial, the disgraced Hollywood producer was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. After carefully considering all the testimonies and pieces of evidence, Harvey was found guilty by the jury that consisted of seven men, five women. Following the announcement of the verdict, he started complaining about chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors removed a blockage, BBC reported.

On his first day in prison, which also happened to be his birthday, correctional officers gave him a sexual abuse pamphlet titled, 'The Prevention of Sexual Abuse in Prison; What Inmates Need to Know.’ Reportedly, later the same day, Harvey was assessed to determine if he faces a risk of being sexually abused by other inmates. After the assessment, he also took an evaluation which would determine if he could be abusive toward other inmates. In addition to this, Harvey was also shown a video titled 'Suicide Prevention for People in Prison.'

