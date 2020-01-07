Harvey Weinstein charged with sexual assault in Los Angeles as New York trial begins

Harvey Weinstein was slapped with new sexual assault in Los Angeles hours after the producer appeared in a New York court in a separate case. Read on to know more.

Harvey Weinstein was slapped with new sex crime charges in Los Angeles on the same day he appeared in a New York court in a separate case. According to a report BBC, the fresh charges against the disgraced Hollywood producer are related to the alleged sexual assault of two women over two days in 2013. The movie mogul has been charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

The rape charges have stemmed from allegations by an Italian model who claims that Weinstein pushed his way into her room on February 18, 2013, and assaulted her. In the complaint, the woman asserted that she did not disclose the assault earlier because he threatened her life if she spoke. The very next evening, February 19, he allegedly sexually assaulted another woman at a hotel suite in the same city. The charges came hours after the producer appeared in a New York court, where he faced separate charges of rape and sexual assault. Jury selection in the New York case began on January 6 and the trial is expected to begin in about two weeks.

In 2018, the 67-year-old ended up hogging all headlines when he got accused in civil lawsuits, filed by more than 30 women, of sexual harassment, assault, and rape. Since 2018, more than 80 women have come forward with similar stories of Weinstein using his power and influence to take advantage of young women over several decades. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual activity related to the New York case and other claims made against him. ALSO READ: Lysette Anthony shares harrowing details about rape by Harvey Weinstein: I still have nightmares

