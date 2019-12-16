Harvey Weinstein declares he has 'made more movies about women than any filmmaker'

The accused producer appeared for a sit-down interview, his first in over a year, with the New York Post and spoke in detail about his career.

Harvey Weinstein is finally breaking his silence but it's probably not what you would like to hear. The accused producer appeared for a sit-down interview, his first in over a year, with the New York Post and spoke in detail about his career. However, Harvey did not mention or comment on any of the sexual harassment accusations labelled against him. Speaking to the publication, Weinstein also mentioned how his films have had an impact on women in Hollywood. The disgraced producer also labelled himself as the 'forgotten man'.

The 67-year-old producer said, "I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!" He then indirectly mentioned the accusations and said, "It (his work) all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten." Weinstein revealed that the only reason he agreed to do the interview was to 'prove' that he is not fabricating his body aches. Since his car accident in August, Weinstein suffered a back injury and was seen using a walker for his court hearing last week.

At the court hearing, Weinstein reached a tentative $25 million settlement with several of the people who accused him of sexual misconduct. It all started back in 2017, when dozens of women from the film industry accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment. The payout will be shared by more than 30 actresses and former employees of the filmmaker.

