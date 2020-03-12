Harvey Weinstein experiences chest pains following 23 year prison sentence; Moved to hospital

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Harvey Weinstein was moved to the hospital as he experienced chest pains following his 23-year prison sentence.

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars on March 11. However, the disgraced producer did not spend much time in the prison before he was rushed to the hospital. He was sentenced at the Manhattan courthouse and was later taken to Rikers Island, home to New York City's main jail complex. According to a report by Variety, the 67-year-old’s spokesperson stated that Harvey experienced chest pains after he was moved to prison. The staff at Rikers then decided to send him to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Harvey was sentenced to 23 years in New York State prison and will be formally registered as a sex offender. The prosecutor had requested the judge to give Harvey a maximum sentence of 29 years, the movie mogul’s defense urged the judge to give him a minimum of five years considering his age and health issues. In her plea, his lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, asserted that Harvey might not even survive the shortest sentence of five years. Harvey’s trial ended on February 24 and the jury found him guilty of two charges of criminal sex act and rape.

After the verdict was announced, he started complaining about chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors removed a blockage, BBC reported. Speaking about his hospitalisation, Harvey’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer asserted that people should not think he has been admitted to a comfortable hospital room. He said it is a cinder block room with a hospital bed and an open stainless steel toilet, Page Six reported. He also mentioned that since the room is covered in open glass windows all around, anyone can see Harvey in his room when he uses the toilet. After undergoing heart surgery, Harvey Weinstein was moved to Prison in New York City.

