Harvey Weinstein faces 23 years in jail for sexual abuse charges; Read details

The lawyers of Harvey Weinstein have appealed in court that a five-year jail term will also prove to be a life sentence for the disgraced media mogul.

The well-known media mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in jail. The disgraced media head was facing charges of rape of an aspiring actress named Jessica Mann in the year 2013 and sexual abuse of production assistant named Miriam Haley in the year 2006. The lawyers of Harvey Weinstein have appealed in court that a five-year jail term will also prove to be a life sentence for the disgraced media mogul. Previously, the media outlets reported how Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of criminal sexual abuse charges.

The key testimonials provided during the trial had led to the judgment. Actress Annabella Sciorra had testified in court against Harvey Weinstein. She reportedly said that Harvey Weinstein had raped her in her house. The testimonies were reportedly provided by six women against the media personality, Harvey Weinstein. The news reports in AFP stated that Annabella Sciorra was raped in her New York home and that Harvey Weinstein attacked her. Weinstein has been facing charges of sexual abuse and misconduct since the year 2017. The jury in Harvey Weinstein's trial has acquitted him on other charges of sexual assault.

Reports suggest that if Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of these charges then the jail term would have been much bigger than the current 23 years. Media outlets have reported that the court has now ordered Harvey Weinstein to register himself as a sex offender. The former media mogul is reportedly also facing charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.

