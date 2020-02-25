Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault and rape; could face a jail term of 25 years

The formal sentencing of Harvey Weinstein is reportedly due on March 11. Media reports state that the court has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley in the year 2006.

The media mogul Harvey Weinstein who was facing charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape has been found guilty of the charges. The media personality became a major talking point when the #MeToo movement began in Hollywood. Now, as per the reports in Variety, Justice James Burke has asked the court to take Harvey Weinstein into custody. The news reports also suggest that Weinstein faces a jail term of up to 25 years. According to reports, a jury consisting of seven men and five women have found Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

The formal sentencing of Harvey Weinstein is due on March 11. Media reports, state that the court has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley in the year 2006 at his Soho home. Weinstein is also guilty of assaulting Jessica Mann, who was a hairdresser cum actress in the year 2013. Harvey Weinstein is convicted of third-degree rape in on this charge, as he raped Jessica Mann in a hotel in New York. In this case, the prosecution had reportedly called for 28 witnesses over 12 days period.

Witnesses to Harvey Weinstein's bad acts have reportedly told jurors that Weinstein had sexually assaulted them in two different locations of New York and Beverly Hills. The reported assault took place in Harvey Weinstein's home and hotel suites. The jurors in the Harvey Weinstein had their attention focused on the testimony provided by Annabella Sciorra and Miriam Haley.

