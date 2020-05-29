Harvey Weinstein gets hit with four new sexual assault lawsuits including underage rape claims

Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison term for rape, has been hit with four more sexual assault lawsuits, and one of them accuses him of raping a 17-year-old. In the past few years, the film mogul has been accused by scores of women of a range of sexual crimes including harassment, rape and assault. According to the latest lawsuit, back in 1994, Harvey lured a 17-year-old to a hotel room and raped her.

The document also claims that after assaulting her, Harvey took away her driver's license and threatened to harm her family if she spoke out about the incident, Daily Mail reported. The accuser states that Harvey “falsely imprisoned, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, and raped her.” Just like many other women have previously mentioned in their lawsuits, the latest accuser, known as Jane Doe II in the documents, states that he asked her to come to his hotel room to discuss her prospective career in the industry.

“He told her that if she ever told anyone about what had just happened, he would not only make sure she never got to act in any films, but also have his associates track her down and physically harm her and her family,” the lawsuit claimed. In addition to Harvey, this particular lawsuit, which was filed on May 28, also includes some other names. It names Harvey Weinstein’s brother Bob Weinstein, Miramax (co-founder of Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company) and The Walt Disney Company. The lawsuit accuses them of fostering a culture of silence and allowing the abuse to take place.

The other plaintiffs include a 70-year-old woman, who claimed that when she was 34, Weinstein pinned her against the door and fondled her in his hotel, a 38-year-old woman accused him of raping her for days and threatening her, and a 35-year-old Hungarian woman claimed that when she was 26, Harvey forced her to perform oral sex on him.

