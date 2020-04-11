Harvey Weinstein hit with an additional sexual assault charge in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein has been hit with an additional sexual assault charge in Los Angeles. Read on to know more.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for rape, has been hit with a new sexual assault charge in Los Angeles. The LA District Attorney’s office, which filed the original case in January, recently stated that the movie mogul is facing a new felony charge of sexual battery by restraint. The latest charge has stemmed from an incident that took place at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010.

The attorney claimed that Harvey touched the victim’s intimate parts without consent and she was then restrained by Harvey and an accomplice. She was held against her will by the two for sexual arousal, sexual gratification, and sexual abuse, The Guardian reported. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey stated that he is trying to strengthen their case. The Attorney’s office is also reaching out to other possible sexual assault victims to find out new evidence of a previously unreported crime. They want to see if any additional criminal charges need to be filed against Harvey.

Meanwhile, the 68-year-old is out of prison quarantine after surviving his battle with Coronavirus. The convicted rapist is not displaying any of his COVID 19 symptoms any longer, including fever and cough, and has been released from his 14-day quarantine. He had tested positive for the deadly disease in March. He is currently at a maximum-security prison east of Buffalo, New York. Harvey is being held in the facility’s residential mental health unit and he is under suicide watch.

