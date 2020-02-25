Harvey Weinstein hospitalised while en route to jail over chest pain complain after historic #MeToo trail

Hours after a New York City Trail found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and criminal sexual act, the 67-year-old was taken to hospital. The infamous producer was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain.

On Monday, February 24, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape during a New York City trail. The infamous American producer was found guilty of rape and criminal sexual act. Following the trail's verdict, Weinstein was escorted to jail on Rikers Island. However, on the way to the prison, Weinstein began complaining of chest pain. A Variety report revealed that the convicted producer was then taken to a New York City hospital where he is being treated for the pains.

As per the international report, he has been admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. Bellevue acts as a hospital for jail inmates. Weinstein's representative Juda Engelmayer described the hospitalisation as a "precautionary measure". While more details on his health conditions are awaited, it has been revealed that Weinstein faces up to 29 years in prison.

His lawyers have said they will appeal against the verdict. The film producer's fate will be revealed on 11 March, when the court gives its sentence. The 67-year-old still faces four more sexual assault charges in Los Angeles. Following the historic verdict, the president and CEO of the TIME'S UP Foundation issued a statement reacting to the verdict. Tina Tchen said, "This trial—and the jury's decision today—marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work."

