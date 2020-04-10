Harvey Weinstein released from prison quarantine after beating coronavirus; Will remain under suicide watch

Harvey Weinstein has been released from prison quarantine after beating COVID-19. However, he will still remain under suicide watch. Read on to know more.

Harvey Weinstein is out of prison quarantine after surviving his battle with Coronavirus. The convicted rapist is not displaying any of his COVID 19 symptoms any longer, including fever and cough, and has been released from his 14-day quarantine. The disgraced movie producer tested positive for the deadly disease in March, even though he did not show any severe symptoms. He is currently at a maximum-security prison east of Buffalo, New York. Harvey is being held in the facility’s residential mental health unit and he is under suicide watch.

A source close to Harvey told Daily Mail that he is surprised that the 68-year old survived the life treating disease considering his poor health. Reportedly, he suffers from high blood pressure, heart issues, diabetes, and a spine condition. Harvey’s trial finally ended on February 24. The jury found him guilty of two charges of criminal sex act and rape. Following the announcement of the verdict, he started complaining about chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors removed a blockage, BBC reported.

After undergoing heart surgery, he was moved to the NYC prison and later, he was moved to the maximum-security prison. He spent his 68th birthday, on March 19, at the prison. There, he was informed about surviving sexual abuse behind bars and prison suicide prevention. The correctional officers gave him a sexual abuse pamphlet titled, 'The Prevention of Sexual Abuse in Prison; What Inmates Need to Know.’ In addition to this, Harvey was also shown a video titled 'Suicide Prevention for People in Prison.'

ALSO READ: Rihanna’s father reveals the pop star sent him a ventilator after he tested positive for COVID 19

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.