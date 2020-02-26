Harvey Weinstein’s ex wife Georgina Chapman is dating THIS Oscar winning actor after; Find Out

After Harvey Weinstein’s Me Too conviction, a source has confirmed that his ex-wife Georgina Chapman is dating an Oscar winning actor. Read on to know more.

Harvey Weinstein is finally on his way to jail and his ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, has moved on from her divorce with the Hollywood producer. She is currently dating Oscar winner Adrien Brody. The two sparked romance rumours after her divorce in 2018, and now, reportedly, they are together. Harvey and Georgina exchanged vows in 2007 and the fashion designer filed for a divorce in 2017 in light of several sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him.

The former lovers have two children together, 9-year-old India and 6-year-old Dashiell. They finalised the divorce in 2018 and as a result of the final settlement, Georgina got about USD 15 million and the primary custody of her two kids. Meanwhile, Harvey is gearing up to face jail time after being convicted. Following a lengthy and extensive trial, the movie mogul was found guilty of rape and sexual assault on February 24, 2020. A source told E! Online that Georgina is sad for all of the victims who were affected by her ex-husband’s actions.

After carefully considering all the testimonies and pieces of evidence, Harvey was found guilty by the jury that consisted of seven men, five women. Following the announcement of the verdict, he was rushed to a hospital when he started complaining about chest pain. He is currently receiving medical treatment in New York. ALSO READ: Bill Cosby supports convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein from jail? Find Out

