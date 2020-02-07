Harvey Weinstein’s friend defends him in court; Says he is a sex addict not a rapist

Harvey Weinstein defence team called their first witness and he claimed Harvey is a sex addict and not a rapist. Read on to know more.

Harvey Weinstein’s friend defended him in front of the jury by calling him a sex addict. The disgraced filmmaker’s defence team called their first witness on January 7 and stated that his testimony will end up casting doubt on Annabella Sciorra’s rape allegations against Weinstein, CNN reported. In his statement, writer Paul Feldsher mentioned that he has known the producer for about 30n years and has also been friends with Sciorra in the past. He asserted that cannot believe Harvey capable of doing what he is accused of.

He asserted that he has known him for years Weinstein is just a sex addict with a “voracious” appetite for women. In the court he also testified that he and Sciorra once took a long walk, apparently, after the rape episode she detailed in her testimony, and back then she admitted having done “this crazy thing” with Weinstein. During the cross-examination, he denied exchanging texts with Weinstein but prosecutor Joan Illuzzi confronted him with a copy of his texts.

In his text, we had mentioned that if any of the alleged victims would have been his daughter, he would have physically harmed Weinstein by now. In other texts, he had promised to defend Weinstein till the end. When asked to explain why he denied having a conversation with the producer, the writer stated that he did not know his text could be used as pieces of evidence in the court. Sciorra was the New York trial’s first witness. During her testimony on January 23, the actress told the jury that Weinstein raped her at her apartment.

