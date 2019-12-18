Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers claim USD 45 million lawsuit ‘too much to bear’ with his back injury

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers have asked the judge to pause USD 45 million lawsuits against him because it is too much to bear for the Hollywood producer. Read on to know more.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have asked the judge to pause USD 45 million lawsuits against him because the weight has become too much to bear for the Hollywood producer alongside his other legal troubles and medical condition. His attorneys have requested a stay on the case by AI International Holdings in the wake of his ongoing sexual-misconduct scandal until his trial on January 6. The civil suit was brought by the company for a loan which it gave to Harvey last year; however, they haven't received back the payment.

A few days back, the filmmaker, who is facing accusations of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women, was pictured looking frail and using a walker outside a court following his hearing, New York Post reported. Harvey is said to have sustained an injury to his back after a car crash in August. “Already encumbered with preparation for his impending criminal trial, coupled with the pain of orthopedic injuries causing significant ambulatory issues and requiring surgery, the weight is too much to bear all at once for Mr. Weinstein,” Harvey’s lawyer Imran Ansari wrote in his letter to the judge. The lawyers also stated in the letter that AI Holdings does not have a problem with pausing the case for a while.

Meanwhile, during a tone-deaf interview earlier this week, Weinstein whined about how he should be remembered for helping so many women in establishing their careers. While talking about his own career, he conveniently steered clear from making any substantial remarks on the various sickening sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him. The Oscar winner also stated that he does not want to be forgotten.

Shortly after the interview and his statements went viral, Harvey was slammed by 23 women, who have accused him of sexual misconduct, for manipulating the society. The women in a statement asserted that the man’s wish of not being forgotten will come true because he will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser.

Read More