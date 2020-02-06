Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault accuser claims he trapped her in hotel bathroom and masturbated

Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault victim told jury that he had trapped her in a hotel bathroom and masturbated in front of her. Read on to know more.

The alleged victims have been sharing some very disturbing and graphic details about their sexual assault ever since Harvey Weinstein’s trial kicked started. Lauren Young, the final accuser to testify against the disgraced producer, told the jury on February 5, that Weinstein trapped her in a bathroom, grabbed her breast and masturbated in front of her. Recalling the incident, Lauren revealed that while she repeatedly said no, the filmmaker said “this is what all actresses do,” Variety reported.

During the hearing, Lauren asserted that she came to meet Weinstein at the hotel thinking she would be meeting him downstairs in the lobby bar to discuss her career and pitch an idea for a possible script. She admitted she was very excited about the meeting and thought of it as an opportunity to build network and pitch her idea. At the meeting, they were also joined by Claudia Salinas, a Mexican model whom she had met a year earlier at an Oscar party.

Speaking about her meeting downstairs, Lauren stated that Weinstein seemed distracted and was busy on his phone. He suggested she would participate in America’s Next Top Model. But she told him she wasn’t interested in participating in a reality show. After a while, Weinstein suggested that the three should take the conversation upstairs since he needed to get ready to receive an award from Quentin Tarantino that night. Once she was in his room, Lauren claimed that Weinstein led her to his bathroom and Salinas shut the door behind her.

Once they were stuck in the bathroom, Weinstein took off his clothes and unzipped her dress, exposing her breasts. He then grabbed her breasts and started masturbating. She said she was scared Weinstein and Salinas would hurt her. Weinstein finally ejaculated into a towel and left the bathroom. Stunned by the incident, she stood there in shock and quickly pulled up the dress and ran out of the bathroom.

