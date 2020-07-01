Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment survivors awarded USD 19 million in settlement

In a statement from the State of New York, it was reported that women who have encountered a hostile work environment, sexual assault and gender-based discrimination while working at The Weinstein Company or women who have endured Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct are entitled to restitution awaiting a judge's approval. The to-be-determined sum that these individuals will receive will come from USD 18,875,000 victims' compensation fund.

Additionally, according to the agreement signed by N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James, any individual who has previously signed a non-disclosure agreement related to any Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct, is hereby released from the said contract. In the legal lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, The New York Times reported that a preliminary settlement has been reached.

Weinstein appeared for a hearing of his sexual harassment case in a New York City courtroom. Following his appearance in court, attorneys involved in the negotiations stated that there had been a tentative deal between Weinstein, his former film company and his accusers. This is a proposed USD 25 million settlement arrangement with "dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims," according to the article from NYT. Insurance firms representing The Weinstein Company, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018, will pay it instead. The settlement still needs final signoff and court approval, but has reportedly gotten "preliminary approval."

According to the NYT report on the deal, "Eighteen of the alleged victims would split USD 6.2 million, with no individual getting more than USD 500,000. A separate pot of money, USD 18.5 million, would be set aside for those who were part of a class-action case, the New York attorney general's suit and any future claimants, with a court-appointed monitor allocating payments based on the severity of the harm alleged."

Back in 2017, the movie producer was accused of nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct, claims which he has continued to deny. In 2018, Weinstein surrendered to authorities in NYC and was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women. A Grand Jury then voted to indict Harvey Weinstein on charges of Rape in the First and Third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, where Weinstein pleaded not guilty. He was later released on USD 1 million bail, though his bail was increased to USD 2 million in court today. His case is set to go to trial in January 2021.