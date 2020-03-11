Harvey Weinstein suggested Jennifer Aniston should be killed at the wake of #MeToo Movement

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Harvey Weinstein who has been convicted of sexual misconduct had once suggested that he wants Friends star Jennifer Aniston to be killed. This happened in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

Jennifer Aniston is a popular name in the Hollywood film industry. Most of us know her for portraying the character of Rachel Green in the much-loved series Friends. The popular actress has been making a lot of headlines of late but due to an entirely different reason. Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein who has been convicted for sexual misconduct had once suggested that the Friend star should be killed. All of this had happened in the wake of the #MeToo Movement.

Precisely speaking, Weinstein had made this statement in October 2017 at a time in which allegations of myriad sexual conducts were made against him. And if you still believe that it’s a hoax then let me tell you that a few sealed court documents have also been revealed which testify this statement made by him. If reports are to be believed, Weinstein had received an email in which he was informed about Jennifer Aniston confiding to a friend about being assaulted by the producer during the production of a movie.

The email also consisted of some other facts that include Harvey being infatuated towards the Friends star and having a massive crush on her. This probably did not go well with Harvey after which he responded to the email by suggesting that Jennifer Aniston should be killed. These email conversations have now been made public before the scheduled sentencing of the disgraced producer on charges of sexual misconduct.

