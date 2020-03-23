Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Coronavirus; Convict under isolation at New York State Prison

A local newspaper reports Harvey Weinstein has tests positive for Coronavirus while his spokesperson and other officials have not confirmed the same.

Harvey Weinstein has been tested positive for Coronavirus and has been put into isolation at New York State Prison. The defamed movie stalwart and convicted rapist is currently behind the bars serving a 23 years imprisonment at the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison outside Buffalo, New York after having been proved guilty of sexual molestation and rape in the third degree.

As per a local newspaper named Niagara Gazette, Harvey Weinstein is one of two inmates who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Wende Correctional Facility. However, Harvey Weinstein's spokesperson has not confirmed the news of him testing positive for the dreadful virus. The attorney and his prison consultant too refrained from commenting on the matter.

ALSO READ | Harvey Weinstein celebrates his first birthday in prison; Receives pamphlet about avoiding sex abuse in jail

The local newspaper cites the source as the officials connected to the state prison system but does not mention the names as they were not authorized to speak on Weinstein’s condition.

According to the sources, Weinstein had already contracted COVID-19 by the time he entered the state prison system last Wednesday when he was transferred from Rikers Island in New York City and is kept in isolation at the moment. However, other sources say that he was isolated ever since he entered the prison and it was not because of any virus but out of choice.

ALSO READ | Harvey Weinstein suggested Jennifer Aniston should be killed at the wake of #MeToo Movement

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More