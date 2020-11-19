Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID 19 for the 2nd time in prison; Currently being ‘closely monitored’

Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, first being in March. The film producer’s legal team revealed that he is “being closely monitored by excellent medical staff.”

Harvey Weinstein is being “closely monitored” after falling sick in prison. The 68-year-old disgraced film producer is being monitored with a high fever and has been tested for coronavirus following a possible exposure, People magazine reported earlier today. Representatives for Harvey shared a statement, saying he “has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defence team is grateful.”

“It should come as no surprise that Mr Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis,” the statement continues. “We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs.”

According to TMZ, Harvey was tested for COVID early Tuesday (November 17) and was reportedly placed in isolation for 72 hours. News of Harvey‘s illness comes after he tested positive for coronavirus back in March, right after he started his prison sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York. For the unversed, Harvey was found guilty of rape and sexual assault earlier in 2020, and sentenced to 23 years in prison, which he is currently serving.

