Harvey Weinstein transferred to New York prison after undergoing heart surgery; Details Inside

Harvey Weinstein has been moved to an NYC prison after undergoing heart surgery. Read on to know more.

After undergoing heart surgery, Harvey Weinstein has been moved to Prison in New York City. Last month, after a lengthy trial, the disgraced Hollywood producer was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. After carefully considering all the testimonies and pieces of evidence, Harvey was found guilty by the jury that consisted of seven men, five women. Following the announcement of the verdict, he started complaining about chest pain and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors removed a blockage, BBC reported.

Following his surgery, Harvey was transferred to an NYC prison. Last week, Harvey’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, mentioned that the movie mogul is confused about his verdict and does not understand why the jury did not find him innocent. Juda also asserted that people should not think he has been admitted to a comfortable hospital room. He said it is a cinder block room with a hospital bed and an open stainless steel toilet, Page Six reported. He also mentioned that since the room is covered in open glass windows all around, anyone can see Harvey in his room when he uses the toilet.

Juda said Harvey is passing his time reading about Winston Churchill and chatting with young kids. He is emotionally and mentally down and is already in a prison. The spokesperson also mentioned that Harvey spoke to his ex-wife, Georgina Chapman after the verdict. While he has been transferred to the jail, his legal troubles are anything but over. Reportedly, the jury have found him guilty and he is yet to face multiple sexual assault and rape charges in California. According to Fox News, experts are suggesting that by the end of all these cases, the disgraced movie producer might be sentenced for 28 years in prison.

