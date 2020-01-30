Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged victim REVEALS graphic sexual assault details against the Hollywood mogul

During Harvey Weinstein’s trial, one of his alleged victims revealed graphic details about sexual harassment and rape. She claimed that he masturbated in front of her.

Even since his trial started, Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims have been revealing horrific details about their sexual assault. The latest testimony was given by a former aspiring actress who claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood producer in the mid-2000s. During her testimony, Tarale Wulff, one of the victims, revealed that he masturbated in front of her while she was waiting on him at a club in 2005, Page Six reported. She also stated that later the same year, he raped her.

Back then Wulff was a waitress who was serving Weinstein drinks and the two ended up exchanging numbers after he asked her to get in touch with his people for a possible acting assignment. Later that night, he led her to an unused terrace at the club. While Wulff though he wanted to talk to her about the acting assignment, Weinstein took her to an isolated area and started masturbating in front of her. Recalling the incident, Wulff stated that she ran passed Weinstein.

She further stated that later that year she got a call to do a script reading with Weinstein. The meeting ultimately led to him allegedly raping her in his apartment. She recalled feeling numb when she realised what was happening to her. She stated that the producer lied on top of her and raped her. The only thing she remembered next was getting up. On cross-examination, Wulff admitted that after her first meeting with the prosecutors, the DA office had referred her to a therapist because there were gaps in her memory. ALSO READ: Actress Annabella Sciorra testifies in Harvey Weinstein trial: He Raped Me

Read More