Harvey Weinstein Trial: Gigi Hadid called as a potential juror; Details Inside

Gigi Hadid might be heading to the courtroom as a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York. According to a report by CNN, the 24-year-old model was called to Manhattan Supreme Court on January 13 along with 120 other potential jurors to serve in the trial for the disgraced Hollywood Producer. The filmmaker is currently facing life in prison over criminal charges that he raped woman in a New York hotel room in 2013, and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman in Manhattan in 2006.

Because of media’s wall-to-wall coverage of all the allegations level against the filmmaker, the officials are having a hard time finding impartial jurors for the trial. During the jury selection process, Hadid told the Judge that she had previously met both Weinstein and potential witness Salma Hayek. However, she stated that if given the jury duty, she would able to keep an open mind on the facts, Buzzfeed reported. By the end of the process, Hadid was one of 35 people remaining as potential jurors that were asked to fill out a questionnaire and return to court on December 16.

Last week, the model revealed on her Instagram story that she has been summoned for Jury Duty and was very excited to experience the opportunity. “This week a dream came true. I’ve been summoned for jury duty, y’all. I’d like to thank the state of New York. My mom and @vesperw seemed concerned by my genuine excitement… I realize it will prob s***. Let me dream,” she reportedly wrote.

As a result of the extensive media coverage, most potential jurors are well versed with the case and allegations, because of which, officials are struggling to put together a bench of 12 jurors and six alternates, who are willing to enter the trial with a presumption of innocence. On January 7, 43 out of about 120 potential jurors said they were unable to be fair or impartial towards Weinstein.

