Harvey Weinstein Trial: Question about consent made the disgraced producer giggle

Question about consent made Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein chuckle after a memory expert testified in his defence. Read on to know more.

Harvey Weinstein is being currently tried for rape and sexual misconduct in New York’s Manhattan courtroom. The latest update about the trial is that the disgraced producer’s defence team called psychologist and memory expert to the witness stand in an attempt to discredit all the allegations level against him by his accusers during the hearing, Page Six reported. In his defence, Dr Elizabeth Loftus testified that information, media coverage and police investigation can sometime trick mind into miss-recalling traumatic events and forming false memories.

Loftus told juror that it doesn’t take PhD to know memory fades over time and can make people miss-interpret certain situations and event that took place in past. Following her testimony, when the Hollywood mogul was leaving the court, a journalist asked him “How’s your memory on consent,” and although he did not reply directly, he giggled in response. After hearing all the testimonies by his accusers, the jurors are not being presented by witnesses to defend the filmmaker.

Earlier this week, Weinstein’s friend defended him in front of the jury by calling him a sex addict. The disgraced filmmaker’s defence team called their first witness on January 7 and stated that his testimony will end up casting doubt on Annabella Sciorra’s rape allegations against Weinstein, CNN reported. In his statement, writer Paul Feldsher mentioned that he has known the producer for about 30n years and has also been friends with Sciorra in the past. He asserted that cannot believe Harvey capable of doing what he is accused of.

