Harvey Weinstein Trial: Witness claims Weinstein’s alleged sex abuse victim once called him as her ‘Soulmate’

In Harvey Weinstein’s defence, a witness claimed that Weinstein’s alleged sex abuse victim, Jessica Mann, used to call him her spiritual soul mate and liked him as a person. Read on to know more.

According to a witness, Harvey Weinstein’s accuser Jessica Mann called that disgraced producer her “spiritual soul mate,” before accusing him of sexual abuse and rape. Brazilian actress Talita “Coco” Maia, who happens to be Mann’s ex-friend, was called to the witness stand to testify in Weinstein’s defence and reacting to Mann’s allegations, the actress stated that Mann called the movie mogul her spiritual soulmate more than once and when they were friends, it seemed like she liked the producer as a person.

During her testimony, Maia also asserted that Mann never mentioned to her that the producer hurt her or raped her, Page Six reported. Maia met Mann on a movie sets in October 2012 and then moved in with her in 2012. The two were attending a party in Hollywood Hills when they met Weinstein for the first time. They initially did not know who he was so he introduced himself. Recalling their interaction, the actress stated that when he told them who he was, she jokingly told him that people are being so nice to him because is a producer.

She then revealed that Mann reacted to her joke by putting an arm around Weinstein, pinching his cheeks and calling him cute. She also stated that later during the party, she saw Mann and Weinstein coming out of a scheduled area. According to Maia, Mann also gave her number to the producer. In her testimony, Mann had admitted to having on-and-off consensual sexual encounters with Weinstein for years before being sexually assaulted one day. She stated that she had to fake an orgasm to get out of the uncomfortable situation.

ALSO READ: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Question about consent made the disgraced producer giggle

Read More