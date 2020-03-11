Harvey Weinstein turned to Mike Bloomberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos for help; Deets Inside

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The 1000 pages document reviewed at the New York City criminal courthouse claims that Harvey Weinstein turned to Mike Bloomberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and other influential men for help in order to clear up his act after being held for #MeToo cases.

Harvey Weinstein found himself landing in a soup when about 80 women hurled allegations of sexual molestation against him. It gave rise to the #MeToo Movement in Hollywood with cases against many influential and powerful men coming up. In 2017, Harvey was made to step down from his company. In February 2020, he was found guilty of two out of the five felonies. The movie mogul is now a convicted rapist and sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment.

Another important development in the Harvey Weinstein case has come up after the review by Variety on Tuesday afternoon at the New York City criminal courthouse. Documents with around thousand pages were unsealed where it was found that Harvey Weinstein turned to Mike Bloomberg, Quentin Tarantino, Ted Sarandos, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Eddy Cue and other influential men for help. He wrote desperate emails to powerful billionaires to get a clean chit in his name.

As a response to the allegations made in 2017, Harvey Weinstein promised to enter into a counseling program for sex addicts. He alluded to being molested as a child and hinted that he was suicidal. The emails written by him and his team intended to portray Harvey Weinstein as a troubled man who wishes to undo his wrongs. He wrote emails to the biggies mentioned above and requested a private letter of support from them that confirm his therapy and counseling. However, the documents available at the court showed no response from them to Harvey Weinstein.

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein suggested Jennifer Aniston should be killed at the wake of #MeToo Movement

Read More