Harvey Weinstein's New York trial struggles to find impartial jurors

Considering the long list of allegations levelled against Harvey Weinstein, it is proving hard to find jurors who could look at the case impartially. The disgraced Hollywood producer’s New York trial has already hit the first rock. As a result of the extensive media coverage, most potential jurors are well versed with the case and allegations, because of which, officials are struggling to put together a bench of 12 jurors and six alternates, who are willing to enter the trial with a presumption of innocence.

On January 7, 43 out of about 120 potential jurors said they were unable to be fair or impartial towards Weinstein. The filmmaker is currently facing life in prison over criminal charges that he raped woman in a New York hotel room in 2013, and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman in Manhattan in 2006, variety reported. In addition to this, earlier this week, Weinstein was slapped with new sex crime charges in Los Angeles. According to a report BBC, the fresh charges against the disgraced Hollywood producer are related to the alleged sexual assault of two women over two days in 2013. The movie mogul has been charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

In the courtroom, The Judge, while addressing the potential jurors, stated that knowing the charges and hearing the stories would not disqualify them from serving on the jury. He also asserted that once they take up the jury duty, they could not read any news reports about the case, will have to report any interactions with members of the press and would not be allowed to communicate about the case on social media, phone or email.

In 2018, the 67-year-old ended up hogging all headlines when he got accused in civil lawsuits, filed by more than 30 women, of sexual harassment, assault, and rape. Since 2018, more than 80 women have come forward with similar stories of Weinstein using his power and influence to take advantage of young women over several decades. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual activity related to the New York case and other claims made against him.

