Harvey Weinstein's nude photos shown during trial to jury after claims of 'intersex' & 'scarred' genital area

Harvey Weinstein is currently under trial as he is facing five charges of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty for all. One count is of rape in the first degree, one is of rape in the third degree, one is of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and two is of predator sexual assault. According to Metro UK, during a recent trial date, the jury of 12 (7 men and 5 women) were shown nude photographs of the 67-year-old disgraced Hollywood mogul.

This extreme action was taken after an accuser claimed that Harvey was intersex and that he was scarred around his genital area. "The first time I saw him naked I thought he was deformed or intersex. I didn’t know if he was a burn victim but it would make sense. He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina. He does have a penis," the accuser had earlier testified. Taken by District Attorney's official photographer, the five images were reportedly taken in June 2018 while the 72 shots also featured a full-frontal picture of the producer.

Weinstein's defense had argued against the images being shown to the jury with attorney Donna Rotunno shunning the action by sharing with Reuters that the nude photos were shown for no other reason than to "shame" her client. Contradicting Donna's claims, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi reasoned, "It is not the practice of the District Attorney’s Office to ever... humiliate [a] defendant. We believe the photographs... we do think they’re very, very important for the jury to see."

Only the jury was shown the images and no one else. Moreover, the photographs and the accuser's previous testimony were not mentioned out loud by either the defense or the prosecution.

Furthermore, when Harvey was quizzed about the naked pictures outside the court and whether it was his, Weinstein replied, "No, it was Playboy."

