Harvey Weinstein's rape trial begins, THESE six women will testify against disgraced Hollywood producer

Almost two years after the #MeToo wave took over Hollywood, trial against one of the most called out personalities has begun. Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who has hundreds of allegations of rape, sexual misconduct and harassment to his name, will be facing some of these women in court today. While at least a 100 women have spoken up against Weisntein, the jurors at a New York state court will only hear six of them, reported CNN. So who are these six women?

From actresses to make up artists, Harvey Weinstein's list of female victims has been endless. In today's trial, Weinstein's attorneys flatly denied that there was any nonconsensual sexual activity. They also questioned the credibility of the allegations labelled by the women. The six women are Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra,Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Young.

Mimi Haleyi was one of the first few women to call out Harvey Weisntein, her boss, with whom she worked as a production assistant at The Weisntein Company. Mimi had alleged that he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment.

Jessica Mann is at the centre of this New York trial and has alleged that Weinstein raped her back in 2013 at a New York hotel room. He had lured Mann with lucrative acting offers which resulted in nothing but false promises.

As for 'The Sopranos' actress Annabella, she has claimed that Weinstein raped her back in 1993 as well as assaulted her in the years that followed. She is expected to testify only for the court to prove Weinstein's behaviour pattern with women.

A costume designer by profession, Dawn Dunning called out Weinstein in 2017 and accused the producer of sexually harassing her and pressuring into having three-way sex with him.

Tarale Wulff, an aspiring actress, was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein when she worked as a waitress back in 2005. Whereas, Lauren Young was reportedly exposed to Weinstein's sexual misconduct behaviour when he locked her up in a suite bathroom and masturbated as well as forcibly pulled off her dress.

If Harvey Weinstein is successfully proved guilty, a life in prison lies ahead for the disgraced Hollywood producer. The case will also prove to be landmark judgement and a win for women who poured their hearts out during the #MeToo movement.

