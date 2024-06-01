'Has Been Difficult To Process': General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor's Former Workplace Opens Up About His Tragic Death

Johnny Wactor, known for playing the role of Brando Corbin on the soap opera General Hospital, sadly passed away at age 37.

Wactor was shot and killed during a suspected theft of a catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles On May 25 after three men allegedly attempted to steal that catalytic converter from his vehicle.

Despite not intervening, he was shot and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead early Saturday. Following his untimely death, his former workplace, The Level 8 bar, recently paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

Johnny Wactor's former workplace paid tribute to the late star

According to the latest reports, The Level 8 Bar, where Johnny Wactor used to work before, recently paid a lengthy tribute to the star following his tragic death. They released a statement on Instagram, remembering Wactor and his incredible work.

They opened up about his tragic death and penned a tribute that reads, per People magazine, “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn a valued and cherished team member, Johnny Wactor, whom we lost to a random act of violence a week ago.”

The statement continued, "This has been difficult to process for all who knew him. He was beloved amongst his peers and co-workers, and we will all miss his talent and generous spirit. Our hearts go out to his family and everyone affected by this senseless, terrible tragedy."

According to reports, Wactor was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles when three men allegedly attempted to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. Following his death, his co-stars have shared their heartfelt tribute to the star.



Johnny Wactor's agent, David Shaul opened up about his tragic death

Johnny Wactor's representative, David Shaul, confirmed the news of his untimely death to People magazine. He remembers the late star in his statement, saying, "Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him."

The statement continued, "Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be."

The statement concluded, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Johnny Wactor was known for playing Brando Corbin on the popular soap opera General Hospital from 2020 to 2022.