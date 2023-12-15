Has Billie Eilish ever hosted SNL before? Exploring the show's new promo featuring the singer

This is the season to be jolly and NBC’s Saturday Night Live, popularly known as SNL, is making sure to incorporate the spirit of Christmas into their upcoming episodes. The show dropped a promo for its December 16 episode, starring Billie Eilish, former cast member Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim. While McKinnon will be hosting the show, Billie Eilish will star as a musical guest in the episode.

The promo features the trio gushing over their favorite things about Christmas. While Nwodim and Eilish named the usual Christmas essence like lights, decorations, the Rockefeller tree, and ice rinks, McKinnon went on rambling about things like Yule alter, root vegetables, and the birthday of the unconquered Sun God Mithra. Yup! Let us know if you know about any of these things, because we sure don't and we are not alone in the predicament. Ego Nwodim felt equally relaxed when the Barbie star and this week's host mentioned candy canes in the list of things while referring to the Christmas spirit.

ALSO READ: How long was Camila Cabello dating Austin Kevitch? Exploring their relationship timeline amid rumors of dating Drake

Billie Eilish is all set to make her third appearance on SNL this Saturday

The Bad Guy singer made her SNL debut back in 2019 when she starred as a musical guest with actor Woody Harrelson as the host for the season 45 premiere of the show. Billie performed her hit singles Bad Guy and I Love You with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Advertisement

She then returned to SNL on December 11, 2021. Billie pulled off the dual role of both hosting and guest-starring in the Holiday special episode of season 47 of the iconic show. This time she performed her singles Happier Than Ever and Male Fantasy alongside her brother Finneas. In her monologue for the show, she joked about her fashion sense and acting aspirations. “It was my dream to be in movies and I remember when that dream died,” she said while making a joke about how her mother wrote a film about a mother and a son and cast herself and the other Eilish sibling for the roles while leaving Billie out of the picture. “In the movie, she had no daughter. Yeah, I got the hint,” she quipped.

This Saturday, December 16, Billie is all set to return to SNL for the third time alongside Barbie fame, Kate McKinnon and we have never been more excited.

Kate McKinnon, who was a cast member on SNL between 2012 and 2022, will also make a comeback on the show.

ALSO READ: Why is Madonna under fire from fans? Exploring touring reasons for the anger

What else is in the Box for Billie Eilish in the days ahead

Billie Eilish has been nominated for six Grammys for her work in the iconic Barbie by Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. While also recently, she officially came out as a queer to the world in an interview. It's safe to say everything's looking up for the Ocean Eyes singer.

ALSO READ: Why doesn't Prince William wear his wedding ring? Exploring the reason behind this peculiar royal tradition