Has Cardi B confirmed her breakup with Offset? Exploring the couple's tumultuous relationship as singer takes to social media to address rumors

Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been a rollercoaster, marked by on-and-off moments and publicized breakups. The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2017, with Offset proposing onstage the same year in October. However, the highs were matched by lows, as they faced publicized breakups, including one in December 2018. Despite the ups and downs, the couple reunited, emphasizing their commitment to each other. Their relationship timeline showcases a blend of passion and turbulence, and Cardi B-Offset have continued to make headlines for their on-again, off-again love story, captivating fans with their enduring connection.

Has Cardi B confirmed her breakup from Offset?

Cardi B recently confirmed her single status amid swirling rumors about her relationship with Offset. In an Instagram Live session over the weekend, the 31-year-old rapper openly shared, “I’ve been single for a while now,” as revealed in a recording of the livestream circulated on X (formerly Twitter). She went on to express, “But I've been hesitant... not really hesitant, I just haven't figured out how to announce it to the world. But it seems like today is a sign.” Cardi B further revealed her desire to embark on the new year with a "fresh" and "open" outlook, stating, “I'm eager for a new life, a new beginning. And yeah... I'm excited.”

The update on Cardi B's relationship status follows their joint attendance at the TikTok In the Mix music festival in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday night, where notably, they were not photographed together.

During the Instagram Live session, Cardi B also acknowledged that her recent social media activity has been dropping "clues" about her relationship status. Fans had observed last week that both she and Offset, whom she privately wed in 2017, had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Addressing these observations, she shared, "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put on certain music, or notice my unfollowings."

Cardi B’s cryptic message before confirming breakup with Offset

On December 4, the rapper known for Bongos posted cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories, dropping hints about potential relationship issues. She shared sentiments such as, "You know when you just outgrow relationships." Expanding on this, she added, "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings... I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

In response to the unfollowing incident, Offset also took to his Instagram Story last week. He posted a clip from Scarface featuring Al Pacino passionately exclaiming, “Hey, f--- you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”

The couple reportedly celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary back in September and share two children together, Kulture and Wave.

