Has Criminal Minds: Evolution Been Renewed For a 3rd Season by Paramount+? Find Out

Criminal Minds: Evolution will be returning for Season 3. Paramount+ revealed that the show would have another season after the upcoming Season 2.

Season 2 is set to debut on June 6 with two episodes. Here’s a list of cast and guest stars for Season 2. Read more to know everything about the renewal of Season 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Will Criminal Minds: Evolution have a season 3?

Criminal Minds: Evolution has officially been renewed for season 3. The show is scheduled to go into production later this year. The first two episodes of Season 2 of the crime drama are set to come out on June 6. The first two episodes will drop tonight followed by a new episode every week on Thursday after.

The second season starts off with the FBI team investigating the Gold Star. Things get complicated when the Behavioral Analysis Unit finds out about Elias Voit’s deal. According to the negotiated deal, the serial killer gets transferred to federal custody. “The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences,” the official description of Season 2 reads.

Cast for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Ryan-James Hatanaka alongside Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster will be gracing our screens in the upcoming season. Not only that, but we can also look forward to seeing Clark Gregg, Liana Liberato, Paul F. Tompkins, Tuc Watkins, and Brian White making special guest appearances.

Advertisement

Felicity Huffman is set to appear in the show as a guest star. The actress will play the role of Dr. Jill Gideon who is Jason Gideon’s ex-wife. Huffman’s character is described as “a brilliant biological psychiatrist who agrees to help the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit investigate a murderous conspiracy theory.”

ABC Signature and CBS Studios serve as the show's producers. Erica Messer is the showrunner and executive producer for the crime drama. Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon are also executive producers on the show.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a sequel to Criminal Minds. Criminal Minds ran for 15 seasons after its initial season’s release in 2005. The show used to air on CBS and was discontinued in 2020. Criminal Minds: Evolution was picked up by Paramount+ in 2022.

ALSO READ: Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Cast Details; Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Show