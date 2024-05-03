Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known from the documentary The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, has been making headlines for a reason far removed from her legal past. Since her December 2023 release from prison, Blanchard has embarked on a journey of self-discovery, culminating in a dramatic physical transformation revealed in April 2024.

Blanchard surprised her followers on TikTok by revealing her new look. She showed off her recently reconstructed nose and freshly dyed blonde hair, radiating a sense of renewed confidence. Her transformation underscores her commitment to moving forward and leaving the past behind.

Gypsy Rose's new look

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently unveiled a glamorous transformation via TikTok. The 32-year-old showcased bronzed skin, blonde hair, and a fully healed nose job. In a brief clip, Gypsy Rose lip-syncs to Sabrina Carpenter's song, Espresso, while walking along a California pier. She is dressed in a light pink summer outfit that reveals her forearm tattoos. The video was posted to promote her new show, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. Despite its short duration, the clip quickly gained attention from her many fans and followers.

This new look hints at a period of change for Blanchard. The trailer for her upcoming docuseries reveals her contemplating plastic surgery and facing marital troubles with her now-estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. "I don't want to be me," she says in a vulnerable moment, foreshadowing her rhinoplasty.

"I just don't know if I'm going to be happy in this marriage, eventually I'm going to want a divorce," Blanchard says in another clip.

In April, Gypsy Rose underwent rhinoplasty, with a close friend revealing that she did it to look "more feminine." Her friend, Nadiya Vizier, explained that this cosmetic surgery was part of her journey toward reinventing herself. Along with her new nose, she also decided to fix her teeth.

Rose also made headlines when she showcased her shoulder-length blonde hair. This transformation is part of her journey to move on from her past and start a new chapter in her life.

Gypsy Rose spoke of the pain she had to go through during cosmetic surgery

Gypsy Rose had cosmetic surgery to alter the shape of her nose. She revealed that her surgery went well and that she is eager to see the new look. Post-discharge, Rose shared that she was in pain, but with the painkillers, it had turned mild.

“I come in and out of sleep,” the Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard star told People Saturday shortly after her surgery, which took place the day before. “I was in pain at first but I am on pain medicine.”

"I can't breathe through my nose because of the packing but that comes off on the 10th," she continued to share. "I want to see it so bad!"

Gypsy Rose further added that she was very excited to see the final look. “I want to see it so bad!”

Before entering the operation theater for Rhinoplasty, Blanchard revealed in an official statement, "I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently, and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery, and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

