Has Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar? Exploring his upward career trajectory amid Napoleon release

Joaquin Phoenix, hailed as one of the finest modern actors, continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances. From embodying a stoner detective in Inherent Vice to portraying the iconic Joker, Phoenix now takes on the challenging role of Napoleon in a divisive yet box-office success.

Known for his mercurial persona, Phoenix recently delved into the intricacies of approaching roles at this stage of his career on CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast. As fans anticipate the Joker sequel, Phoenix's portrayal of Napoleon promises to be another compelling chapter in his extraordinary filmography.

Has Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar?

Yes, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the 2020 Academy Awards for his compelling portrayal of the Joker in the film Joker. Despite his remarkable achievement, Phoenix confessed in a recent interview with the Sunday Times that the experience of delivering a speech at the prestigious ceremony was terrifying for him. He said, "I did not want to get up anywhere and do anything. I was not excited about the opportunity. It's just not who I am. I was full of fear. I was in that situation, and there was a part of me that just wanted to say, 'Thanks so much, great, goodnight.' But I felt like I had to . . . If I'm up here, I can't just thank my mom."

Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning speech

He delivered a profound and passionate speech upon accepting his Best Actor award for Joker. Touching on themes of racism, animal rights, and personal growth, he humbly acknowledged the shared love for film in the room, emphasizing the power of cinema as a platform to give voice to the voiceless.

He said, "I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room, because we share the same love, the love of film, and this form of expression, has given me the most extraordinary. I don't know what I'd be without it. But I think the greatest gift that it has given me, and many of us in this room, is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless."

Phoenix extended his speech at the BAFTAs addressing representation in the film industry, extending his focus to encompass various progressive causes. He highlighted, "Whether we're talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we're talking about the fight against the belief one nation, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity. I think that we've become very disconnected from the natural world, and many of us, what we're guilty of is an egocentric worldview, the belief that we're the center of the universe."

Phoenix, a prominent vegan advocate, utilized his platform to spotlight the ethical implications of human interactions with the natural world. He said, "We go into the natural world, and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby. Even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. I think we fear the idea of personal change, because we think we have to sacrifice something, to give something up. But human beings at our best are so inventive and creative and ingenious, I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment."

In a poignant conclusion, Phoenix, after a heartfelt pause, paid homage to his late brother, actor River Phoenix. Quoting a lyric written by River at the age of 17, Joaquin emotionally shared, "Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow. Thank you."

