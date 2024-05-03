Has Kaitlyn Dever Joined The Last Of Us Season 2 As Abby? Here's What Report Says

Actress Kaitlyn Dever will be taking on the role of Abby in the upcoming season of The Last Of Us series.

Additionally, the release schedule for the newest season of the show has been reported. Furthermore, there is a concise summary of the series, with the introduction of Dever's character, Abby.

Kaitlyn Dever stars in The Last Of Us

Kaitlyn Dever, an American actress popularly known for her Hollywood films namely An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong, Justified, Last Man Standing, and Short Term 12 will be a new star cast member in The Last of Us Season 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abby is a skilled soldier whose monochrome view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loves. Dever was a fan favorite for the role of Ellie due to her facial resemblance to the character and reportedly even auditioned for the role but was not given the part as producers wanted a younger actor which eventually went to the 20-year-old actress Bella Ramsey.

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a joint statement.

The series show makers stated, “Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro [Pascal], Bella, and the rest of our family.”

In the web series, a survivor steps up to protect a young girl who could be the key to humanity's survival after a devastating global pandemic, according to IMDb.

About The Last Of Us’ Abby followed by a new season announcement

According to Hypebeast, Abby was introduced in The Last of Us Part II, with Laura Bailey who delivered the motion capture and voice acting of the character.

Talking about Dever’s character briefly, she is a soldier of the Washington Liberation Front who avenges her father’s death, Jerry. In the video game sequel, Abby becomes one of the two main playable characters alongside Ellie.

The second season of the show is currently in production and is set to premiere this spring, with a release date planned for 2025.

