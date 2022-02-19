Has Kanye West been banned from Saturday Night Live following his beef with Pete Davidson? FIND OUT

Amid Pete Davidson's ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West took to Instagram to call out the comedian in several now-deleted posts. Following the same, reports suggested that West may be banned from Saturday Night Live. Although, it has now been reported by a US Weekly source that there is no truth in this speculation and that no such ban has been put in place.

Saturday Night Live turned out to be crucial for Kim and Pete's romance given that the duo recently got along during Kardashian's hosting debut on the show and even shared a kiss onscreen for one of their sketches together as Aladdin and Jasmine.

As for West, the rapper shared several posts to call out Davidson and recently also shared a throwback clip of the comedian's appearance on SNL's Weekend Update segment where Davidson joked about West. The Yeezy designer slammed Davidson on Thursday, February 17 as he shared a post where he wrote, "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" The rapper posted a screengrab of an October 2018 episode of SNL where Pete had spoken about the rapper’s mental health struggles.

Davidson who has been away from social media for the past few years, re-joined Instagram last week. The comedian hasn't yet shared any posts on his account and is following only two accounts, namely Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan. Fans were expecting Pete to share a response for Kanye's recent online beef with him but the SNL star hasn't yet addressed the same.

