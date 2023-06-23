Has Kanye West changed his heart about North using TikTok after disagreeing with Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West has very publicly questioned Kim Kardashian’s parenting decisions post-divorce. The pair who share 4 children together don’t always agree, and the same happened when it came to their eldest North’s Tiktoks. Kanye has previously called Kim out for letting their daughter use her TikTok account even after he wished she wouldn’t. But now the exes seem to have come to an understanding, as a source reported Kanye had a change of heart about the situation.

Is Kanye West okay with North using TikTok now?

Kanye West has called Kim out for a lot of things in the past, letting their daughter use TikTok despite his wishes to be one. Kim and North have a joint TikTok account called ‘@kimandnorth’ that the Skims founder runs. A source recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed that Kanye had eased a little with his worries about his eldest daughter using the social media platform. “Although Kanye disagrees with North being allowed to post on TikTok, he appreciates Kim being reasonable about certain content she posts,” the source revealed.

The source explained the reason behind Kanye’s hesitance to let his 10-year-old daughter use TikTok. The source said that Kanye and North are very close, as they revealed, “Kanye has a really strong bond with North, and even though he completely trusts her.”

“He knows she’s still very young and can’t always make the best judgment call on what’s appropriate to share with the public and what’s not,” the insider shared.

Kim Kardashian blames the nannies for North’s inappropriate Tiktok

While talking to Time last week, Kim admitted that she made the wrong call once about North’s TikTok. A video of North and rapper Ice Spice dancing and lip-syncing to “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2″ went viral a few months ago. In the interview, Kim spoke about how she immediately took down the video when she realized she had made a mistake.

Kim opened up about realizing how the lyrics of the song were not appropriate for a 10-year-old. “As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,'” she shared. Kim admitted that, in this instance, Kanye was right to want to limit North’s exposure to social media. Kim said, “I saw on the internet [people were saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But [North] loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

Kanye had called Kim out after North’s TikTok posts started gaining attention. The rapper posted on social media saying his daughter was being “put on TikTok against my will.” Kim had defended her decision saying Kanye’s attacks were “hurtful” and opened up about how she was trying her “best to protect” their daughter. Kim and Kanye were married for almost seven years before they decided to split in 2021. The pair shares 4 children from their marriage North 10, Saint, 7, Psalm, 4 and daughter Chicago, 5.

