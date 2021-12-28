Has Kylie Jenner secretly welcomed her second baby? Fans spot a clue amid the family's Christmas celebration

After the Astroworld tragedy at Travis Scott's concert, Kylie Jenner had taken a break from social media and recently shared a few new stories from the Christmas celebration on Instagram. Although it is now Travis Barker's story that has caught the attention of fans after it featured a baby bottle leading to speculations about Kylie's 2nd baby.

After Travis Barker shared an Instagram story that showcased the family having a Christmas movie night while watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas, there was a baby bottle with milk that was visible in the corner of the photo which left fans confused. Despite Barker and his fiance Kourtney Kardashian themselves dealing with pregnancy rumours, the couple isn't expecting as of yet.

As for the other members of the family, Kylie is the only one who has been pregnant and after spotting a baby bottle, several netizens were left convinced that the beauty mogul had in fact secretly given birth to her second baby.

Check out Travis Barker's post here:

There was also speculation among fans that the bottle could be the one that is being used to feed the new kitten that Jenner and Scott gifted their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for Christmas.

Kylie Jenner announced her second pregnancy with Travis Scott in September this year with an Instagram video but did not specify how far along she was in the pregnancy. Jenner's new Instagram stories have been about the new addition to the family, a brand new kitten. During the Christmas celebration, Kylie was seen donning matching holiday pyjamas in a festive gnome print with daughter Stormi and also sister Kendall Jenner.

