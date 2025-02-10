Has Max Canceled Season 3 Of Pretty Little Liars Reboot Starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney? Here's What We Know
Find out whether Season 3 of the Pretty Little Liars reboot has been canceled. Check out the article below for more information.
It seems that the journey of the Pretty Little Liars reboot, titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which was later rebranded as PLL: Summer School for its season 2, has come to an end on MAX, as the streamer has canceled the show after two seasons.
Many fans are already familiar with the hype surrounding the original Pretty Little Liars and how some people still revisit the show repeatedly. Undoubtedly, some fans will be saddened by the fact that the reboot’s third season will not be available on MAX.
The reboot, which was first aired in 2022, featured a talented cast, including Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Zaria, Jordan Gonzalez, Elias Kacavas, Carson Rowland, Alex Aiono, Brian Altemus, Sharon Leal, Annabeth Gish, Antonio Cipriano, Gabriella Pizzolo, Ben Cook, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, and many more.
The reason behind the cancellation has not yet been officially disclosed. However, reports speculate that the series allegedly did not garner enough viewership on MAX.
The streamer reportedly shared a cancellation statement, expressing gratitude to the reboot’s co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the entire crew at Warner Bros.
According to The Wrap, the streaming platform stated:
“Their unique and modern creative vision — combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew — gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots.”
Selena Gomez is ‘Proud’ of Her Work In Emilia Perez Despite 'Magic Being Lost' Amid Sofia Karla Gascon Controversy