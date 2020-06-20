Has Meghan Markle ended her friendship with BFF Jessica Mulroney following latter’s 'white privilege' scandal?

Has Meghan Markle decided to cut ties with her best friend Jessica Mulroney following latter’s 'white privilege' controversy amid the Black Lives Matter movement? Read on to find out.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney have been best friends before the former actress married Prince Harry. However, according to the latest reports, Mulroney’s recent 'white privilege' scandal has taken a toll on their friendship and Meghan has cut ties with her dearest friend. The two reportedly met each other back in 2011, back when Meghan was starring in Suits. Mulroney has, time and again, hogged headlines because of her friendship with Meghan. It was also speculated that she picked out Markle’s wedding dress.

Jessica's children Ivy, Brian and John attended the royal wedding. She also defended Meghan in all the controversies that followed her royal life, including her decision to put some distance between herself and the royal family. When Meghan was being criticised for taking Harry away from his family, Jessica voiced her support for her BFF and defended her decision. However, after the recent 'white privilege' scandal, Meghan is reportedly taking a step back from her close friendship with Jessica.

Earlier this month, Jessica found herself at the center of controversy after her feud with lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter went public. Sasha shared the screenshots of Jessica allegedly threatening to sue her. In a 12-minute-long video posted on Instagram, Exeter claimed that Jessica had ‘threatened her’ during an argument about ‘standing up’ against racism. Exeter stated that she had shared a generic call to action on her Instagram Story in light of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, and claimed that Jessica took offense to the message.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," the blogger said. While she did not call Jessica a racist, she did raise questions about her privilege. “She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the colour of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing," she said in the video. The video instantly went viral and people slammed Jessica for flaunting her white privilege.

Now, an insider has stated that Meghan has decided to distance herself from Jessica because “the comments were unacceptable and offensive," ET reported. The source stated that the Duchess of Sussex was “concerned for some time that Jessica has been profiting from her relationship with Meghan and using it to further her brand.” While she had decided to put some distance between herself and Jessica, the insider stated that the report that she's completely cut off her longtime pal is an exaggeration.

"Jessica made an error in judgment which was regrettable and for which she has apologized and made a vow to step back and learn from her insensitivity. Regardless, Jessica has been a source of strength for Meghan in the past during some of her most difficult times. She even watched over [Markle's son] Archie," the source said.

"Meghan is absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation was tone-deaf and heartbreaking. Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what's at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public,” a friend of Meghan's told the Daily Mail. “She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation,” the source added.

Following the controversy, Jessica stepped down from the charity The Shoebox Project. Reportedly, the organization collects and distributes shoeboxes filled with good and essential items to support homeless women in Canada and the USA. A statement posted on The Shoebox Protect’s Instagram handle read, “Jessica Mulroney is a founding member of The Shoebox Project and she has dedicated herself to its growth and success over the years, for which we are very grateful. In light of recent events, the charity supports Jessica’s decision to step away from the Board of Directors.”

Meanwhile, another insider stated that amid the ongoing protests against Racial injustice, Meghan is continuing to educate herself about issues related to social justice and equality. "For now, she is focusing on projects and issues that are important to her including the development of the couple's foundation and listening and learning from community leaders about social justice and equality," the source says.

