Has My Lady Jane Been Canceled After One Season? Here's What Report Says

The new historical comedy-drama My Lady Jane was canceled after just one season. Amazon Prime Video has decided not to renew the historical drama for another season. The series which was released on June 27, 2024, had a lot of potential with its unique blend of genres. But, despite receiving positive reviews from critics, the show struggled to capture a large audience.

My Lady Jane reimagined the story of Lady Jane Grey. She was the young noblewoman who was the Queen of England for just nine days. Let’s take a closer look and find out why the show—My Lady Jane is not returning.

The unexpected cancellation of My Lady Jane

Though the cancellation of My Lady Jane came as a surprise to some but some expected it. The show was inspired by the best-selling book of the same name by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows. The series was praised for its imaginative storytelling and bold reworking of history. However, despite its critical success, the show did not manage to attract a wide enough audience.

According to reports, My Lady Jane failed to appear on Nielson’s Top 10 streaming list. Nielson measures the most-watched shows across various platforms. And, because of such less viewership, the makers and producers decided to end the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘It's So Huge And Ambitious’: My Lady Jane's Rob Brydon Opens Up On The Prime Video Series’ Success

A bold and creative take on history

My Lady Jane was created by Gemma Burgess and co-showrunner Meredith Glynn. The show tells the story of Lady Jane Grey, a young Tudor noblewoman. She was the Queen of England for just nine days before being executed. However, in this reimagined version, Lady Jane Grey lives in an alternate universe. Here, she’s not just a victim of political schemes but a heroine who fights to change her fate.

In this world, society is divided between regular humans, known as Verity, and Ethians, who can transform into animals. Jane Grey, played by Emily Bader, is a Verity who feels sympathetic for the Ethians. This causes trouble with those in power. The show also featured a great cast, including Edward Bluemel, Rob Brydon, Anna Chancellor, Jordan Peters, and Dominic Cooper. And, the supporting cast included Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon, Jordan Peters, Kate O’Flynn, Abbie Hern, Henry Ashton, Dominic Cooper, and Jim Broadbent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will There Be A My Lady Jane Season 2? Renewal Status And More To Know

The end of the road for My Lady Jane

For fans, the cancellation of My Lady Jane after just one season is disappointing. The show had the potential to explore more of its unique world and further develop its characters. The series’ ending, with a teaser of what was to come, leaves many wondering what could have been.

The first season ended by suggesting that more adventures were to come for Lady Jane Grey and her love interest. Lord Guildford Dudley was Jane Grey’s love interest and Edward Bluemel was playing this role. The narrator even declared, “Our story is not over yet.” This makes the show fans angry because they want to see more of Lady Jane Grey’s universe.

Despite the unusual blend, the show received positive reviews and even held a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics loved the show’s fun and unique spin on history. Variety’s Aramide Tinubu called it “a wild and hilarious adventure full of magic, romance, and strong female characters who take charge of their own stories.”

Advertisement

Though the story has come to an end on screen, the original novels by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows are still available. So, if you want to explore the world of My Lady Jane further, read them! Also, you can watch the first season of the show on Amazon Prime Video. And, for more interesting updates about your favorite shows, stay tuned to PINKVILLA!

ALSO READ: Sherwood Season 2 Trailer Features Return of Sparrows and Two New Rime Families; Everything You Need To Know