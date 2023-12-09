Has Neflix not paid the winner of the Squid Game : The Challenge? Exploring Mai Whelan's claims after 10 months of her win

Mai Whelan, a 55-year-old immigration adjudicator, secured a historic victory on Squid Game: The Challenge, claiming a substantial $4.56 million prize after overcoming 455 competitors in a grueling Netflix competition series. Reflecting on her triumph, Whelan humorously likened herself to Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire, declaring, "Show me the money!"

Mai Whelan claims Netflix hasn't paid her even after 10 months

Addressing concerns about a 10-month delay in receiving her winnings, sources close to the production revealed that Whelan was aware of the payment plan and is set to receive the prize fund now that the show's season 1 finale has aired.

Despite the delay, Whelan eagerly anticipates having the money in her bank account. She has already splurged on a new look for the Squid Game gala, featuring a short haircut, a Ralph Lauren dress, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Admitting to The Times “I still have buyer’s remorse from that, but I think it’s well-deserved.”

Beyond personal indulgences, Whelan has plans for her newfound wealth. She told the outlet that she aims to find “a retirement home somewhere,” adding, “We don’t know where yet, and we are happy with where we are. We live on the water. It’s very peaceful.”

What does Mai Wheelan plan to do with the $4.5 million?

Earlier in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Whelan expressed her desire to support education for children, aid the elderly with basic needs and healthcare, and contribute to wildlife and climate initiatives. She expressed, "I have charitable causes I wanna contribute more to" including "sponsoring kids receiving education and helping the elderly with their basic needs and health care. And also the wildlife and the climate." she further continued, "I think those are very important to how we see the world so that way we can live in it and enjoy it for everybody, not just us at the present moment,"

Whelan's historic victory came after a final game of Rock, Paper, Scissors against fellow contestant Phill. Overwhelmed with emotion, she shared in a confessional interview, "Today just validates that anything is possible." Her journey serves as a testament to resilience, determination, and the belief that facing fears can lead to extraordinary accomplishments.

As Season 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge is available for streaming on Netflix, the anticipation for Season 2 grows, with recruitment open at SquidGameCasting.com. Whelan's story not only highlights her triumph but also underscores the potential for a positive impact on the world through her charitable aspirations.

