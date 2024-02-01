Has Nicki Minaj Ever Used Cocaine? Find Out As Rapper Addresses 'Coke Rant' Accusation

Nicki Minaj, the iconic rapper, has found herself at the center of controversy once again, this time addressing allegations of cocaine use. Amidst a flurry of social media activity and diss tracks, Nicki Minaj took to X to confront the speculations head-on. Let’s delve into Nicki’s response to the coke rant accusations, exploring her stance on substance abuse and the ongoing feud with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Dispelling the rumors, and Nicki’s defiant denial

Despite swirling rumors and accusations, Nicki Minaj vehemently denies ever indulging in cocaine use. Responding to users on X, she dismissed the notion with a touch of humor, asserting, “Whenever you see the words ‘coke rant’ you know they mad. If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly.” This bold denial underscores Nicki’s unwavering stance against the persistent rumors surrounding her alleged drug use.

ALSO READ: What Happened Between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj? Exploring The Drama Amid Release Of Former's Diss Track Hiss

Addressing past allegations

Nicki Minaj’s latest rebuttal isn’t the first time she’s confronted accusations of substance abuse. Back in 2021, during an Instagram Live session, Azealia Banks raised eyebrows, mentioning Nicki’s sniffles, hinting she might be using drugs. Nicki denied it, saying she’s never used cocaine, even though she once struggled with painkiller addiction. Despite facing scrutiny, Nicki has remained steadfast in her transparency, unapologetically incorporating her life experiences into her artistry.

Advertisement

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion is like a fiery clash in the world of rap music. It all started when Megan released her song Hiss, which seemed to take aim at Nicki. The set off a chain reaction of responses from both sides, with Nicki firing back with her own diss tracks and social media posts. The tension between them has only grown stronger, with each rapper trying to outdo the other in the battle for dominance. The feud has become a major talking point in the industry, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they watch the drama unfold.

ALSO READ: Who Nicki Minaj Has Had Drama With In The Past? See List Of Her Nemesis Amid Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Minaj’s relationship status right now

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, has been with her since their high school days. They met back then, lost touch, but reconnected in 2018, leading to a quick marriage in 2019. Despite some rocky times, like Petty's past as a level two sex offender, Nicki has stood by him, emphasizing their strong bond. They welcomed their first child in 2020, but Petty has faced legal issues, including probation violations and lawsuits. Despite it all, Nicki and Petty remain committed to each other, facing challenges together with love and determination.

ALSO READ: Who Nicki Minaj Has Had Drama With In The Past? See List Of Her Nemesis Amid Megan Thee Stallion Feud