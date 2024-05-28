Has Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Show in the UK Been Postponed? Here's What You Need to Know

Nicki Minaj’s concert in Manchester, England, which was a part of her Pink Friday 2 tour, was postponed after she was arrested the same morning in Amsterdam. The rapper was detained by authorities in the Schiphol Airport.

Fans are understandably angry as the show, which was scheduled for May 25th, Saturday, was canceled at the very last minute without any warning. Here is everything we know about the situation.

Why was Nicki Minaj’s show in Manchester cancelled?

The Barbie World singer Nicki Minaj was detained on suspicions of carrying drugs on Saturday morning. The singer even uploaded a video on her Instagram as she was speaking to the authorities.

A few hours later, the official X (Formerly Twitter) account of the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester posted, “Please note that general admission and premium doors for tonight’s @NickiMinaj show will now open at 19:00,” delaying the concert.

However, hours after that, the account once again posted, letting the fans know that the the show has been postponed. It also mentioned that the same tickets that fans had bought will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced soon. ""Despite Nicki's best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight's show happen, the events of today have made it impossible," the statement also read. The arena also expressed its regret and disappointment for the inconvenience.

Fans are understandably angry after Nicki Minaj's show was postponed

Many fans, who had already made their way to the arena, got to know about the cancellation after going inside and had to make their way out afterward. Most of them, who had taken a day off of work expressed their anger and disappointment and many asked why the arena let people in when the singer was not even in the country yet.

Nicki Minaj, who was arrested for carrying drugs in Amsterdam, shared a live on Instagram while she was getting detained. Later, the singer even uploaded a separate video on Instagram where she was talking with an official who told her they needed to search all her luggage. The videos have sparked quite a bit of buzz on the internet. However, the singer was let go after she was “on suspicion of exporting soft drugs” and subsequently fined, according to authorities in Amsterdam. We dot not yet have any news about when her Manchester show will be rescheduled.

