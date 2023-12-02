Has Prince William distanced himself from Prince Harry? Exploring their troubled relationship as reports suggest Prince of Wales priorities

All around the globe, there are plenty of Royal Family fans who simply adore them. The two royal members who often grab attention are Prince William and Prince Harry. The late Princess Diana and King Charles' son used to share an impeccable bond, but they have now taken a hard turn. According to E!, Omid Scobie sheds light on the two brothers' current bond. Let’s take a look at their troubled relationship throughout the years.

Prince William and Prince Harry have a troubled relationship

In case you missed it, Prince William and Prince Harry are embroiled in a royal feud. This drama has been going on for a long time, and you're probably bewildered. We are all! What exactly are they fighting about, and why can't everyone simply get along? Things are still tense following Harry and Meghan Markle's candid interview on Oprah...and Meghan's bombshell 2022 interview with The Cut. On top of that, the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan last December sent the royal family into a tailspin for weeks before the film ever aired. But, in the interest of attempting to comprehend the drama, we've compiled a timeline of this fraternal feud.

At this point, possibly fabricated stories of tension between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had been circulating for a while. But then seasoned royal reporter Katie Nicholl revealed that it was actually Harry and William who had been feuding. According to Katie's sources, the brothers clashed around Christmas 2018, when Harry told Will that he wasn't doing enough to integrate Meghan into the royal family.

The Sussexes and Prince and Princess of Wales spent Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham, but royal watchers unearthed a video showing William allegedly neglecting Meghan during the family's walk. Basically, she tried to chat with him, and instead of answering, he spent a lot of time fixing his scarf.

The royal family has had a very extraordinary month. Mostly because TLC began marketing its unfunny documentary, Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? In May, everything seemed to be getting better. The Mirror said that Kate and William paid a visit to Meghan and Harry's new home, Frogmore Cottage. Their hangout was apparently an olive branch between the brothers, and Kate persuaded Harry to extend the offer.

Harry and Prince William's relationship is still not great in 2019, and they both need to put in the effort to rebuild their relationship. Here's the dramatic reveal between Meghan, Harry, and Oprah. The Sussexes sat down in March 2021 to chat openly about their experiences as working royals, and it was revealing. Despite Prince Philip's burial, Harry and William's relationship remained extremely frosty.

The Palace is anxious about William and Harry's body language as the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue approaches. The unveiling of Princess Diana's statue was a sort of reunion for the brothers, and everything went as planned. In 2022, Prince Harry reportedly proposed hiring a mediator to work with him and Prince William on their relationship. This year, too, their relationship remained cold.

Has Prince William distanced himself from Prince Harry?

It may seem like a lifetime ago, but there was a time when Prince William and Prince Harry had a lot to talk about.

Author Omid Scobie told E! News in an exclusive interview about his new book Endgame, which delved into the brothers' ongoing feud and a slew of other challenges endangering the monarchy's existence. "William hated the press more than Harry did at one point. So for things to be at this point is not only sad, but it speaks to William as a leader, as an heir to the throne. and not necessarily in a good manner. There hasn't been a conversation of any worth or substance with his own brother.

Ever since the January release of Harry's memoir Spare, an extension of the tea-spilling that began with his and Meghan Markle's destructive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

