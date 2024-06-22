Has Resident Alien Been Renewed For Season 4? Here's What Report Says

The fourth season of Resident Alien, a dark sci-fi comedy featuring Alan Tudyk, has been renewed. The show will now move from Syfy to USA Network as it seeks to draw attention from a wider audience since the latter is more popular than Syfy.

Show is on the rise

Netflix made the series more popular in recent years. This was done by Netflix picking up both seasons earlier this year. It is through this increased exposure that many people got to know about it and watch it. For example, across all platforms during its third season, there were 3.3 million total viewers.

Harry is an alien played by Tudyk who landed from a crash. He disguises himself as one of them in a small Colorado town even though he has been assigned the task of wiping out humanity. Starring alongside Tudyk are Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Judah Prehn, and Meredith Garretson.

Animation strategy

The channel returns to scripted originals with this move to USA Network. The recent straight-to-series order pickup for The Rainmaker, a reboot of John Grisham’s legal drama, is among others that they have made recently from producers Lionsgate TV and Blumhouse TV.

Executive producer Chris Sheridan adapted Resident Alien from the Dark Horse comic series. At inception, Sheridan took on the role of show-runner, which he still holds until now when season four starts filming next month.

It is produced by UCP under the Universal Studio Group division in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment. With its new home on USA Network and growing fanbase, Resident Alien fourth season will reach even higher heights.

