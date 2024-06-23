Has Sean Diddy Combs Removed All His Instagram Posts? Find Out As the Rapper Finds Himself in Legal Battle

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Sean Diddy Combs wants to start over with a clean slate. The rapper’s Instagram account caught everyone’s attention when he decided to delete all of his posts amid his legal troubles.

The star’s account previously featured a video of him apologizing to his ex Casandra Ventura. Read more to find out what the lawsuits against Sean Combs allege and what he said in the now-deleted video.

Sean Combs deletes all Instagram posts

Sean Combs recently deleted all his past posts on Instagram. In 2016, a video of the rapper physically abusing his now ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura went viral. After the video surfaced online, Sean took to social media to post a video of him apologizing to Ventura. In the video, Combs talked about how “disgusted” he was by his actions.

He continued talking about how it is difficult for him to reflect on the “darkest times in your life.” Combs added, “I was f----- up. I mean, I hit rock bottom.”

The rapper admitted that his behavior in the video that surfaced was “inexcusable.” Sean also spoke about taking full responsibility for his actions and talked about how “disgusted” he was. This video of the star has now been taken down by his fans amid his legal battles.

Sean Combs’ legal troubles

Sean Combs currently has 5 sexual assault lawsuits filed against him. The star has been accused of rape, sex trafficking and abuse by the victims.

A rep for the rapper told TMZ that Sean denied all the claims made against him. The representative even called the allegations “absurd” and “defamatory.” The statement claimed that the victims were lying to get a “pay day” out of it.

In 2023, Casandra claimed she was a victim of rape and sex trafficking. She alleged Sean Combs was subjected to the following while she was in a relationship with him for 10 years. The rapper’s legal team responded to the allegations while calling them "offensive and outrageous."

Sean Combs was also requested by the Mayor of New York City to return the key to the city. Howard also revoked the honorary degree that it had granted the rapper.

