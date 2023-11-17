Has Sharon Osbourne's Ozempic use caused her to drop below 100 pounds? TV star makes shocking claim about her weight

Popular TV personality and podcast host, Sharon Osbourne recently opened up about her weight-loss journey using the drug Ozempic. And while she was honest about the fact that celebrities have used the drug on multiple occasions, she also cautioned users against the drug.

Sharon Osbourne opens up about her husband's reaction to her using drugs for weight loss

In an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, she opened up about losing close to 100 pounds after using the drug. She commented on how her husband would make fun of her about using the drug. She said, "Ozzy's having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan. He calls me Nancy Reagan all the time. So, it's just time to stop."

She also added, "You can't stay on it forever. I lost 42 pounds now and it's just enough. I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened and I'll probably put it all on again soon."

Sharon Osbourne shares her experience using Ozempic for weight loss

Speaking to the Osbournes Podcast co-host, she mentioned, "At first, I mean, you feel nauseous. You don't throw up physically but you've got that feeling. I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don't want to eat. That's it. And that's why I keep saying you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it's not right."

She also opened up about her weight loss journey to E! News sharing "I'm at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain," she said. "In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I'm now under a hundred. And I want to stay at about 105 because I'm too skinny. But I'm trying to have a healthy balance."

She also spoke about the popular use of the drug and Hollywood and shared. "It's not a dirty little secret when you've taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine."

