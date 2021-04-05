Has Shawn Mendes' stolen SUV been recovered and returned to the singer? DEETS Inside

After a break-in and burglary incident that resulted in Shawn Mendes' car getting stolen, reports suggest that the singer's car has now been found.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello underwent a rather traumatic experience as the couple's Los Angeles home reported a burglary incident. The duo was reportedly at home during the scary incident when robbers tried to break in from their window. It was reported that the thieves had stolen Mendes' SUV and after realising that the In My Blood singer and his girlfriend were home, aborted their plan to steal more valuable stuff and fled. As per TMZ's latest report, the singer's car has been recovered by police.

The report states that Shawn's car was recovered in Beverly Hills last week and was also in a good condition. As per TMZ, the singer's G-wagon was found parked on a residential street. Surprisingly, the car shows no signs of being neither trashed nor thrashed. It seems after cops ran the plates, they confirmed it belonged to the singer and has also been returned to him.

While Shawn's car has been found, there have been no arrests made yet in relation to the burglary incident and TMZ reports that the case is still under investigation.

Shawn and Camila haven't reacted to the said incident. The duo who officially began dating in 2019 were together during the pandemic and spent their quarantine time together. The couple has been spotted taking strolls with their dogs amid the pandemic. Mendes and Cabello also performed for a virtual musical event together from their LA home. The couple has certainly grown inseparable in the past year and is often seen packing on PDA when they are together.

